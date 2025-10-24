Break Down

Army Spc. Aian Foronda, a nurse specialist assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 586th Field Hospital, breaks down his station at a COVID-19 vaccine center during the final day at the state-run, federally-supported Cathedral of St. John the Baptist Community Vaccine Center, Paterson, N.J., April 10, 2021. During their deployment to Somerset and Paterson, N.J., Team One delivered 16,574 vaccinations and completely vaccinated 9,438 community members.