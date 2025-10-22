Vaccination Station

Air Force Senior Airman Keiera Howard, an aerospace medical technician assigned to the 335th Air Expeditionary Group, prepares her vaccination station at the federally-run pilot community vaccination center in Greenbelt, Md., April 8, 2021. U.S. Northern Command, through Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Defense Department support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19.