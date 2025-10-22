Quick Response Code

Army Maj. Gen. Jeffrey Van, commanding general of Joint Task Force Civil Support, reads a quick response code containing personnel resources during a tour of the state-run, federally-supported COVID-19 community vaccination center in Norfolk, Va., April 3, 2021. U.S. Northern Command, through Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Defense Department support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19.