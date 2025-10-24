An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

One soldier leans over a table to write on a piece of paper as another reads a ledger and two others watch. All are wearing face masks and gloves.

Getting Coordinated

Army medical personnel assigned to the 62nd Medical Brigade plan post-vaccination patient observations at the Yakima Community Vaccination Center in Yakima, Wash., April 4, 2021. Soldiers assigned to the 62nd Medical Brigade deployed from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., in support of Defense Department efforts to help communities in need.

