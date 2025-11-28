An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A soldier wearing a face mask and gloves hands a flyer to someone in a vehicle.

Handing Out Flyers

Army Sgt. Brayana Elmore gives a COVID-19 screening flyer to a resident at the Yakima Community Vaccination Center in Yakima, Wash., April 4, 2021. Elmore is a medic assigned to the 547th Area Support Medical Company, 62nd Medical Brigade. The 62nd Medical Brigade is supporting the Defense Department's COVID-19 efforts to rapidly distribute vaccinations.

