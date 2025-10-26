An official website of the United States Government 
A soldier wearing a face mask directs traffic.

Directing Traffic

Army Spc. Logan Kilmon, assigned to the Kentucky Army National Guard, directs traffic at Kentucky’s largest drive-through COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky., April 12, 2021. More than 30 Kentucky National Guard soldiers and airmen are providing direct support to the clinic, which can vaccinate up to 4,000 people a day.

