Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Army soldiers wearing face masks and gloves administer their one hundred thousandth dose of COVID-19 vaccines.

Reaching a Milestone

Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, and their partners from the Ohio National Guard reach a milestone; administering their one hundred thousandth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the state-run, federally-supported Wolstein Community Vaccination Center in Cleveland,, April 2, 2021. U.S. Northern Command, through Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Defense Department support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19.

