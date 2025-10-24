Restocking Supplies

Navy Seaman Matthew Tuten, left, and Navy Seaman Kenecha Campbell, right, assigned to Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, Va., refill COVID-19 vaccine supplies at their assigned stations at the Hynes Convention Center COVID-19 Community Vaccine Center in Boston, April 2, 2021. Sailors from across the country are deployed in support of Defense Department vaccine response efforts. U.S. Northern Command, through Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible DOD support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19.