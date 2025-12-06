An official website of the United States Government 
Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A man stands at attention next to two Marines after laying a wreath at the World Holocaust Remembrance Center.

Wreath Laying

﻿Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III stands at attention as two U.S. Marines salute after Austin placed a wreath at Yad Vashem in Jerusalem, April 12, 2021. Also called the World Holocaust Remembrance Center, Yad Vashem is dedicated to remembering the six million Jews killed in the Holocaust and working to ensure it can never happen again.

