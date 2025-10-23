An official website of the United States Government 
Airmen sit atop a space capsule in the water as others stand in the water nearby.

Capsule Crew

Air Force pararescue jumpers and combat rescue officers practice retrieving astronauts from a SpaceX capsule mockup during the Rescue Force Qualification Course at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla., Feb. 23, 2021. The course, hosted by the Department of Defense Human Space Flight Support Office, provides quarterly training for DOD rescue personnel, partner agencies and other rescue organizations with real-world instructions for astronaut recovery.

