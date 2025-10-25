An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A soldier wearing a face mask and shield sits at a table holding medical supplies and holds up a sign bearing the word "vaccines."

Asking for Assistance

Navy Seaman Noel Melencio, assigned to the Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, Va., signals teammates for more syringes at a COVID-19 vaccine center at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston, March 31, 2021. Service members from across the country are deployed in support of the Defense Department's vaccine response efforts. U.S. Northern Command, through Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible DOD support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19.

Photo Gallery