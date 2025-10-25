An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A soldier wearing personal protective equipment pushes up the sleeve of an elderly person, who's seated in a chair next to a small table.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Army Spc. Corey Lee, assigned to the California National Guard’s 270th Military Police Company, Joint Task Force 115, administers the COVID-19 vaccine to a resident at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds in Yuba City, Calif., March 26, 2021. The California Guard activated special collection, transportation and analysis teams to help inoculate Californians, focusing on areas where the public -- especially elderly residents -- that cannot travel long distances to receive the vaccine.

