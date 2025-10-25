COVID-19 Check-In Army Spc. Jose Lopez, with the 856th Military Police Company, Arizona Army National Guard, checks-in a patient before the COVID-19 vaccination is administered on the Yavapai-Apache Nation in Camp Verde, Ariz., April 6, 2021. More than 900 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites, testing locations and food banks throughout Arizona. SHARE: Download: Full Size (1.83 MB) Tags: coronavirus, covid19vaccine Credit: Air Force Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin, Arizona Air National Guard VIRIN: 210405-Z-CC902-023.JPG Photo Gallery