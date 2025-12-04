An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A female soldier wearing a face mask and one glove administers an injection to a man wearing a face mask.

Community Vaccination Site

Army Spc. Kailee L. Soares, a combat medical specialist assigned to the Task Force Kauai with Hawaii National Guard's Joint Task Force, administers the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible Kauai residents at the Kauai War Memorial Convention Hall in Kauai, Hawaii, March 25, 2021. Soares and fellow medic, Army Spc. Hezekiah J. Pacheco, assist the Kauai District Health Office with in-processing and vaccinations. The medics alone have inoculated more than 200 residents with the Moderna vaccine in an effort to assist the county in mitigating the immediate threat to life resulting from COVID-19.

Photo Gallery