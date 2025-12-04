Community Vaccination Site

Army Spc. Kailee L. Soares, a combat medical specialist assigned to the Task Force Kauai with Hawaii National Guard's Joint Task Force, administers the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible Kauai residents at the Kauai War Memorial Convention Hall in Kauai, Hawaii, March 25, 2021. Soares and fellow medic, Army Spc. Hezekiah J. Pacheco, assist the Kauai District Health Office with in-processing and vaccinations. The medics alone have inoculated more than 200 residents with the Moderna vaccine in an effort to assist the county in mitigating the immediate threat to life resulting from COVID-19.