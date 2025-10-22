An official website of the United States Government 
A soldier kneels as he uses a chain to secure a humvee inside a military aircraft.

Cargo Security

Army Staff Sgt. George Perez secures a humvee in the cargo bay of an Air Force C-17 Globemaster III in preparation for Operation Bull Wings, an emergency deployment readiness exercise at Hickam Air Force Base, Hawaii, Jan. 21, 2021. The exercise is designed to test a unit's ability to alert, marshal, and deploy forces and equipment to an emergency disaster or for contingency operations.

