Pantry Prep

Soldiers and airmen assigned to the Michigan National Guard, now part of a newly formed Spartan Joint Task Force team, work with the Gleaners Community Food Bank in Detroit, Jan. 20, 2021. Each day, teams prepare pallets of food weighing 40,000 lbs. in the warehouses, to support 400 agencies in five counties that serve charities in Southeastern Michigan. Teams have helped distribute millions of pounds of food to Michigan communities since March.