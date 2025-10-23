An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A Marine helps people cross a busy street.

Street Patrol

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kyle Knepper guards a crosswalk while students, parents and staff of Kitatama Elementary School walk to class in Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 7, 2021. Every Tuesday and Thursday, military community volunteers serve as crossing guards to assist elementary students and staff crossing busy neighborhood intersections.

