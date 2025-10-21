Morning Colors Marines raise the American flag at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 13, 2021. The Marines were performing their daily duties of executing a ceremonial flag raising alongside Japanese security guards. The ceremony with the host nation symbolizes the cooperation and joint effort of American and Japanese forces throughout Japan. SHARE: Download: Full Size (1.66 MB) Tags: partnerships, marine corps, indo-pacific Credit: Marine Corps Cpl. Christopher Madero VIRIN: 210113-M-MI059-1107.JPG Photo Gallery