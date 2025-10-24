An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A Navy seaman wearing personal protective equipment stands on the driver's side of a vehicle and talks to a service member who is sitting in his vehicle.

COVID-19 Screening

Navy Seaman Christian Monieno, assigned to the Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, N.C., prepares to conduct a COVID-19 screening on Marine Corps Cpl. Menelik Collins, a combat photographer assigned to the Communication Strategy and Operations Company, II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, at the new Combined Respiratory Aid Station, Jan. 8, 2021.

Photo Gallery