An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

An Air Force medical physician wearing personal protective equipment cares for a patient.

Patient Care

Air Force Capt. Whay Cheng, a physician assigned to the 60th Medical Group, 60th Air Mobility Wing, Travis Air Force Base, Calif., tends to a patient at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, Colton, Calif., Jan. 11, 2021. Defense Department medical teams integrated into California hospitals to provide medical support alongside hospital medical personnel in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Photo Gallery