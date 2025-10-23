An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A soldier holds a vial and a syringe in his hands.

Vaccine Prep

Army Staff Sgt. Donnell Niles draws the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from a vial into a syringe at Bradley Air National Guard Base in East Granby, Conn., Jan. 2, 2021. The Connecticut National Guard began administering the vaccine in accordance with the Defense Department’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan.

Photo Gallery