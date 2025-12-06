An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A guardsman wearing a face mask leans over a bin and picks up a bag of potatoes.

Food Distribution

Arizona National Guardsmen prepare boxes of groceries to be delivered to area residents at a kosher food bank in Phoenix, Ariz., Oct. 21, 2020. The Arizona National Guard has activated more than 800 citizen soldiers and airmen to support the community during the pandemic emergency response.

Photo Gallery