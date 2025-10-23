Drone Delivery An unmanned aerial vehicle delivers a payload to the ballistic missile submarine USS Henry M. Jackson around the Hawaiian Islands, Oct. 19, 2020, during an event designed to test and evaluate the tactics, techniques and procedures of U.S. Strategic Command's expeditionary logistics and enhance the readiness of strategic forces. SHARE: Download: Full Size (1.35 MB) Tags: reform, technology, strategic command, navy, indo-pacific Credit: Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Devin M. Langer VIRIN: 201019-N-LI768-1111P.JPG Photo Gallery