Humanitarian Cargo Airmen load cargo for the Defense Department’s Denton Program onto a C-17 Globemaster III at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pa., Oct. 16, 2020. The Denton Program is a DOD transportation program that moves humanitarian cargo donated by U.S. based non-governmental organizations to developing nations to ease human suffering. SHARE: Download: Full Size (4.18 MB) Tags: humanitarian, air force Credit: Joshua Seybert, Air Force VIRIN: 201016-F-UJ876-1030A.JPG Photo Gallery