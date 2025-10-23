An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A man sits on the bridge of a military ship at twilight.

Twilight Observations

Navy Cmdr. Ryan T. Easterday, commanding officer of the guided missile destroyer USS John S. McCain, observes from the bridge wing as the ship sails in formation with Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force’s JS Kirisame and the Royal Australian navy’s HMAS Arunta during integrated maritime security operations in the South China Sea, Oct. 20, 2020.

Photo Gallery