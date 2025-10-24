All Aboard Soldiers assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, board a flight to deploy to South Korea as part of a regular rotation of forces to support the United States' commitment to Southeast Asia partners and allies at Hunter Army Airfield, Ga., Oct. 8, 2020. During the boarding process and flight, all soldiers wear masks as a COVID-19 precautionary measure. SHARE: Download: Full Size (5.01 MB) Tags: army, coronavirus Credit: Army Spc. Robert Wormley III VIRIN: 201006-A-FK524-116.JPG Photo Gallery