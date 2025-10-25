Building Partnership Sailors work with Timorese service members to help build a three-room schoolhouse in Baucau, East Timor, Sept. 24, 2020. The sailors are Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3, which conducts construction projects across the Indo-Pacific region to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. SHARE: Download: Full Size (1.82 MB) Tags: partnerships, humanitarian, navy, indo-pacific Credit: Navy Seaman David Hoelting VIRIN: 200924-N-UN063-1027Y.JPG Photo Gallery