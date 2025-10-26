San Antonio Support Guardsmen with the Texas National Guard attached to Joint Task Force - Longhorn provide stocking and distribution support to the San Antonio Food Bank in San Antonio, Texas , Oct. 5, 2020. Since April, the guardsmen have been mobilized across the state of Texas to augment local food banks in order to meet an unprecedented increase in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic. SHARE: Download: Full Size (1.52 MB) Tags: humanitarian, army, national guard, coronavirus Credit: Air Force Staff Sgt. Stacy Cooper, Texas Air National Guard VIRIN: 201012-Z-NM971-1838Y.JPG Photo Gallery