Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A male guardsman wearing a face mask and gloves helps distribute food.

Longhorn Labor

Guardsmen of the Texas National Guard attached to Joint Task Force - Longhorn provide stocking and distribution support to the San Antonio Food Bank in San Antonio, Texas, Oct. 5, 2020. Since April, the guardsmen have been mobilized across the state of Texas to augment local food banks in order to meet an unprecedented increase in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

