Food Bank Assist

Members assigned to the 110th Wing, Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, Mich., now part of the Michigan National Guard COVID-19 Joint Task Force, work with the Food Bank of South Michigan, preparing and delivering boxes of groceries to over 500 area residents in Battle Creek, Oct. 6, 2020. The Food Bank warehouse serves eight counties consisting of 285 food pantries in southern Michigan. Since March, Michigan National Guard teams have supported food banks across Michigan, distributing more than 7 million pounds of food to local communities.