Flare Affair Airmen prepare to deploy a flare from the back of a C-17 Globemaster III during training over Hawaii, Sept. 29, 2020. The airmen are assigned to the Hawaii Air National Guard, which continues to support NASA's SpaceX Human Spaceflight program. The high-intensity illuminating flares enhance the ability to conduct contingency astronaut rescue operations in various lighting conditions.