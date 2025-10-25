Getting Tested

Marines assigned to the 4th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, are tested for COVID-19 during Service-Level Training Exercise 1-21 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, Calif. Oct. 2, 2020. The exercise is designed to provide realistic and challenging training at every level of the Marine Corps to better prepare Marines to operate against future threats. Marines are using extensive mitigation efforts against COVID-19 by methodically sanitizing areas, wearing face coverings, social distancing and setting up additional hand washing or sanitization stations for units in the field.