Delivering Groceries Arizona National Guard service members prepare and deliver boxes of groceries to area residents at a food bank in Mesa, Ariz., Sept. 29, 2020. The Arizona National Guard has activated more than 800 Arizona citizen soldiers and airmen to support community needs during this state of emergency response. SHARE: Download: Full Size (2.72 MB) Tags: national guard, coronavirus Credit: Air Force Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin, Arizona National Guard VIRIN: 200929-Z-CC902-0021.JPG Photo Gallery