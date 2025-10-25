Building Schools Sailors use mag floats to smooth freshly placed concrete for the construction of a three room school in Baucau, Timor-Leste, Sept. 24, 2020. The sailors are assigned to U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3, which is deployed to the Indo-Pacific region conducting high quality construction projects to support U.S. and partner nations and strengthen partnerships. SHARE: Download: Full Size (1.83 MB) Tags: partnerships, humanitarian, navy, indo-pacific Credit: David Hoelting, Navy VIRIN: 200924-N-UN063-1055A.JPG Photo Gallery