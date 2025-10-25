COVID-19 Test Michigan National Guard soldiers work with Wayne County Health Department employees to perform nasopharyngeal swab COVID-19 tests on residents at Sportsplex Community Center in Taylor, Mich., Sept. 25, 2020. The Michigan National Guard remains ready to support counties, state and local agencies and first responders in support of COVID-19 response efforts. SHARE: Download: Full Size (1.09 MB) Tags: national guard, coronavirus Credit: Air Force Master Sgt. David Kujawa, Michigan Air National Guard VIRIN: 200925-Z-EZ686-0003.JPG Photo Gallery