An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Three service members wearing face masks and gloves prepare to deliver grocery carts filled with food to waiting vehicles.

Food Drive

Army Sgt. Levi Kassiano, Army Spc. Monica Koenig and Army Staff Sgt. Norman M. Johnson, who are assigned to the California National Guard’s 223rd Military Intelligence Battalion, 115th Regional Support Group, prepare to push grocery carts filled with food to the vehicles of needy families during a food drive at the Stockton/San Joaquin Emergency Food Bank in Stockton, Calif., June 26, 2020. Guardsmen loaded more than 50 pounds of food per family into vehicles. More than 300 vehicles show up daily to receive assistance at this location.

Photo Gallery