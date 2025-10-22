Food Prep

Army Sgt. Karina Michael, a culinary specialist assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment, 7th Army Training Command, prepares meals for soldiers assigned to the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division, at Grafenwoehr Training Area to support Atlantic Resolve in Germany, Jun. 23, 2020. The soldiers will spend two weeks in group isolation to mitigate the spread COVID-19 before moving to locations alongside allies and partners.