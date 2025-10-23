Working Together

Air Force Tech. Sgt. Gilbert F. Zeh, left, noncommissioned officer in charge of ground transportation with the 377th Logistics Readiness Squadron, and Air Force Airman 1st Class Lequay D. Vaten, right, an aviation resource manager apprentice with the 71st Special Operations Squadron, bag popping corn kernels at Roadrunner Food Bank in Albuquerque, N.M., as part of a COVID-19 outreach event in support of the local community, June 19, 2020.