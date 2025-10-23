New Recruits

Recruits assigned to Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, are issued gear upon arrival at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Calif., June 22, 2020. In the future, as recruits arrive at the depot, they will enter a 14-day staging period during which they will be medically screened and tested for COVID-19, monitored and provided classes to prepare them to begin training. All of this occurs before they step onto the iconic yellow footprints and make that memorable move toward earning the title Marine. Although current planning and execution remain fluid as the response to the pandemic evolves, one thing remains constant: the health and well-being of the recruits, the recruiting and training personnel, and their families remain the primary concerns.