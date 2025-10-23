Elephant Walk

Twelve Air Force F-16CM Fighting Falcons, two Air Force MC-130J Commando II aircraft, two Navy EA-18G Growlers, a Navy C-12 Huron, a Navy P-8 Poseidon and 12 Japan Air Self-Defense Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft participate in an "Elephant Walk” at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 22, 2020. The event showcased the base’s collective readiness and ability to generate combat airpower at a moment's notice.