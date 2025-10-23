An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Navy, Air Force and Japanese air force aircraft sit on a runway.

Elephant Walk

Twelve Air Force F-16CM Fighting Falcons, two Air Force MC-130J Commando II aircraft, two Navy EA-18G Growlers, a Navy C-12 Huron, a Navy P-8 Poseidon and 12 Japan Air Self-Defense Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft participate in an "Elephant Walk” at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 22, 2020. The event showcased the base’s collective readiness and ability to generate combat airpower at a moment's notice.

Photo Gallery