Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A sailor wearing a face mask stands with her hands on a round metal instrument and looks out on a ship's deck.

Pacific Perspective

Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Talisha Williams uses a telescopic alidade aboard the USS Halsey in the Pacific Ocean, June 15, 2020. The guided missile destroyer is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission detecting and monitoring illicit trafficking to facilitate international and interagency interdiction and apprehension.

