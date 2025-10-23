Temperature Task

Marine Corps Capt. Thomas Thornton, a civil affairs officer assigned to Task Force Koa Moana 20, 1st Marine Expeditionary Force, has his temperature checked before checking in for sequestration at Camp Pendleton, Calif., June 9, 2020. The task force implemented sequestration measures to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 as it prepares to be among the first units to deploy to a Pacific island country following Defense Department travel restrictions resulting from COVID-19.