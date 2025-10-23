An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Two service members wearing face masks stand in a warehouse and look at some papers.

Medical Equipment

Air Force Airman Sadie Schwab, left, assigned to the North Carolina Air National Guard’s 145th Logistics Readiness Squadron, and Army Spc. Whitney Butler, right, assigned to the North Carolina Army National Guard’s Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 113th Sustainment Brigade, sort and prepare medical equipment for distribution at a warehouse in central North Carolina, June 16, 2020. The North Carolina National Guard is working with state agencies and local food banks to support COVID-19 relief efforts.

Photo Gallery