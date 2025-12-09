Test Labels A technician labels COVID-19 tests that were administered to Marines assigned to Marine Rotational Force–Darwin at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin in the Northern Territory, Australia, June 16, 2020. The test was administered to Marines after they arrived from California. They will be quarantined for 14 days and undergo an additional test before quarantine release. No Marines tested positive for COVID-19. SHARE: Download: Full Size (2.46 MB) Tags: marine corps, coronavirus Credit: Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Natalie Greenwood VIRIN: 200616-M-XF490-1129.JPG Photo Gallery