Donating Blood

Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Nate Carberry, a communication strategy and operations chief assigned to Task Force Koa Moana 20, 1st Marine Expeditionary Force, donates blood at Camp Pendleton, Calif., June 5, 2020. Marines and sailors donated blood, had their blood typed, and were tested for COVID-19 as the task force prepares to be among the first units to visit a Pacific island country following the Defense Department's travel restrictions resulting from COVID-19.