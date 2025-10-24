An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A military officer presents a coin to a soldier in a medical uniform as other people stand behind her.

Recognition Ceremony

Brig. Gen. Greg Chaney presents Texas Army National Guard Spc. Sylvia Ward with a challenge coin during a ceremony at Camp Swift, Texas, June 8, 2020. Ward was honored for her outstanding performance during the civil unrest response mission, serving as the sole medic on duty for sick call, conducting 24/7 clinical operations and overseeing medical readiness for over 3000 troops.

Photo Gallery