Recognition Ceremony Brig. Gen. Greg Chaney presents Texas Army National Guard Spc. Sylvia Ward with a challenge coin during a ceremony at Camp Swift, Texas, June 8, 2020. Ward was honored for her outstanding performance during the civil unrest response mission, serving as the sole medic on duty for sick call, conducting 24/7 clinical operations and overseeing medical readiness for over 3000 troops. SHARE: Download: Full Size (3 MB) Tags: army, coronavirus Credit: Charles E. Spirtos, Texas Military Department VIRIN: 200608-Z-A3350-1407.JPG Photo Gallery