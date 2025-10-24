Temperature Check

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Ryan McDonough, left, screens Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Adan Trinidad upon returning from Guam on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Jun. 2, 2020. Task Force Medical was established and deployed to Naval Base Guam where they assisted sailors assigned to aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt with COVID-19 mitigation and recovery efforts. Upon returning, the Marines and sailors were medically screened and will be monitored in restriction of movement status. McDonough is a landing support specialist assigned to the Combat Logistics Regiment 4, 3rd Marine Logistics Group. Trinidad is assigned to the 3rd Medical Battalion, 3rd MLG.