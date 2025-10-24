An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A service member in personal protective equipment prepares to administer a medical test to a nursing home resident. Another medical technician in PPE stands by.

Resident Testing

Air Force Staff Sgt. Camille Dysart — assigned to the Colorado National Guard Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and High-Yield Enhanced Response Force Package, Joint Task Force Test Support — prepares to swab a nursing home resident for COVID-19 in Rocky Ford, Colo., May 29, 2020. At the direction of Gov. Jared Polis, the Colorado National Guard is assisting state and local officials by increasing the capabilities of state emergency operations centers and shelters, as well as increasing COVID-19 testing capabilities across the state.

Photo Gallery