Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Army National Guardsman in masks help assemble emergency food kits.

California Kits

Soldiers assigned to the California Army National Guard’s 224th Sustainment Brigade assemble emergency food kits during a COVID-19 humanitarian response mission at the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank in Commerce, Calif., May 29, 2020. With Cal Guard’s assistance, the food bank is building more than 10,000 kits a day and recently surpassed a milestone of 300,000 kits built since troops arrived in mid-April.

