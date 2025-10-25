Gearing Up

A new recruit assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, gets his gear after arriving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, June 1, 2020. As new recruits arrive, they will enter a 14-day staging period, during which they will be medically screened and monitored, and attend classes to prepare them for recruit training. All of this will occur before they step onto the iconic yellow footprints and take the next step to becoming a Marine.